CCRIF Places 34 Interns in Organizations Across the Caribbean… Building the Capacity of Young Professionals and Helping them Gain Valuable Work Experience. | SMN NEWS

Grand Cayman:--- CCRIF celebrates the success of its 2021 Regional Internship Programme: “Providing Young Caribbean Nationals with Work Experience from Anywhere”

This year, CCRIF redesigned its internship programme to include virtual internships and was able to place 34 recent university graduates in regional and national organizations across the Caribbean, investing over US$65,000.

This year’s programme is mostly virtual, with 31 interns working remotely with a national or regional organization in the Caribbean. The other 3 interns are part of on-site internships and are working face-to-face in their home country. Each intern spends at least 10 weeks with their host organization. ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39074-ccrif-places-34-interns-in-organizations-across-the-caribbean-building-the-capacity-of-young-professionals-and-helping-them-gain-valuable-work-experience.html