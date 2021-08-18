CCRIF to Make US$40 Million Payout to Haiti following Devastating August 14 Earthquake. | SMN NEWS

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, August 18, 2021. CCRIF SPC will make a payout of approximately US$40 million to the Government of Haiti following the devastating magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck Haiti on August 14th, 2021, significantly impacting the city of Les Cayes. This payout represents the full coverage limit under the country’s parametric insurance policy for earthquakes for the 2021/22 policy year. As CCRIF’s insurance policies are parametric, payouts are made within 14 days of an event. To begin to support the people of Haiti as quickly as possible, CCRIF will provide a first tranche of US$15 million to ...



