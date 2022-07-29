CCRIF’s Member Governments Purchase US$1.2 Billion in Coverage for Catastrophe Risk Insurance for 2022/23 Against Climate-related and Seismic Hazards. | SMN NEWS

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands:--- CCRIF SPC is pleased to announce that its member governments have renewed their parametric insurance coverage for tropical cyclones, excess rainfall and earthquakes, and the fisheries sector for the policy year 2022/23, which began on June 1, 2022. For the earthquake, tropical cyclone, and excess rainfall policies, members ceded over US$1.2 billion in coverage – an increase of 10 per cent over the previous year. Thirteen member governments increased their coverage compared with the 2021/22 policy year. The renewal and demand for increased coverage by members illustrate that countries continue to recognize the critical importance ...



