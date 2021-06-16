CCRIF’s Members in the Caribbean and Central America Renew Catastrophe Risk Insurance Policies Ahead of Another Active Hurricane Season. | SMN NEWS

Grand Cayman:— CCRIF SPC is pleased to announce that its member governments have renewed their parametric insurance coverage for tropical cyclones, excess rainfall, earthquakes, and the fisheries sector ahead of the upcoming 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. This is the second year in a row that members have ceded over US$1 billion in risk to CCRIF. The Facility’s first non-government member, ANGLEC – Anguilla’s electric utility company – not only renewed but increased its coverage. ANGLEC joined CCRIF in 2020, purchasing the newest product that offers coverage for electric transmission and distribution systems. CCRIF started operations in 2007 with 16 Caribbean ...



