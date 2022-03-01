CDB and CCRIF to host Regional Integrated Risk Management Conference. | SMN NEWS

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados and GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands:---The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and CCRIF SPC will host the 2022 Caribbean Regional Risk Conference on April 6 & 7, to provide a forum for policymakers, senior technocrats, and other stakeholders to explore country risk management and risk governance.

Under the theme, “Introducing Country Risk Management to Advance Sustainable Development”, the event will address the myriad of risks facing Caribbean countries, taking the discussion beyond natural hazard risks and climate change, to explore economic, geopolitical, environmental, societal, and technological risks, which continue to impact the region’s development prospects. Already confirmed speakers and presenters ...



