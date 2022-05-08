CDFHA Section Women’s Desk: Salute to Mother’s. Three mothers celebrated at Transitional Shelter. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs, section Women’s Desk would like to salute mothers on Mother’s Day.



In any given society mothers play a very significant role in the life of their children from conception onwards. She is involved with molding, shaping, and educating the citizens of the community.



Carrying out this herculean task of mothering doesn’t come without its many challenges. There are those mothers who mother with the support of their partners, family members, and the community as a whole.



On the flip side, there are those mothers who are challenged in so ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40284-cdfha-section-women-s-desk-salute-to-mother-s-three-mothers-celebrated-at-transitional-shelter.html