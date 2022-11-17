Celebrity Beyond makes Inaugural Call. Welcomed to the ‘Friendly Island’ | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:--- Celebrity Beyond, a cruise ship owned by Celebrity Cruises, made its inaugural call to Port St. Maarten on Thursday, November 17, 2022. It is the first new cruise ship to visit the destination for the 2022-2023 cruise season and was in port with 2778 guests and 1376 crew.

Captain Dimitrios Kafetsiz was welcomed by Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) management where the traditional plaques were exchanged along with the welcome greeting to the guests and crew to the ‘Friendly Island.’ The ship tour with stakeholders was not possible due to scheduling issues and will be arranged during ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41813-celebrity-beyond-makes-inaugural-call-welcomed-to-the-friendly-island.html