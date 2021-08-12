Celebrity Cruises Cancels Upcoming August 28 Call. Other Cruise Lines to continue Homeporting. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— Celebrity Cruises has announced that its canceling cruise calls are scheduled for August and September out of Miami for the Celebrity Summit cruise ship. For destination St. Maarten, the August 28 call is canceled.

This is to ensure alignment with guidance provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which has currently advised any ship returning to the U.S. after having traveled in international waters may not sail with guests on board for at least 14-days which is a regulation that is part of the Conditional Sail Order (CSO) from the CDC.

The ...



