Central Bank to conduct survey next week with stakeholders. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad/Philipsburg:— The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) will conduct a survey among its stakeholders next week. The purpose of this survey, which will be carried out by RE-quest, is to optimize the efficiency of the CBCS.

Among those invited to participate are several locals (Curaçao and Sint Maarten) and international stakeholders, such as supervised institutions, other supervisors/regulators, interest groups, government institutions, universities, and media representatives.

RE-quest will report to the CBCS on a group level, which implies that the information is general and cannot be traced to a specific organization or person. In doing so, CBCS ensures ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36206-central-bank-to-conduct-survey-next-week-with-stakeholders.html