Central Committee meeting of Parliament about advice concerning appointment of 2nd Acting Secretary General and the draft Code of Conduct for the Parliament of Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on May 10, 2021.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

1. Advice concerning appointment of 2nd Acting Secretary-General of Parliament

2. Draft Code of Conduct for the Parliament of Sint Maarten (IS/595/2020-2021 dated April 19, 2021, and IS/589/2020-2021 dated April 15, 2021)

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37523-central-committee-meeting-of-parliament-about-advice-concerning-appointment-of-2nd-acting-secretary-general-and-the-draft-code-of-conduct-for-the-parliament-of-sint-maarten.html