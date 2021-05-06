Central Committee meeting of Parliament about National ordinance budget amendment 2020 including the amendment of the Pension regulation political authorities. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on May 7, 2021.

The Committee meeting which was adjourned on April 28, 2021, will be reconvened on Friday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda point is:

Ontwerp van Landsverordening tot wijziging van de Landsverordening begroting 2020 en de Pensioenregeling politieke gezagdragers (Landsverordening begrotingswijziging 2020 inclusief de wijziging van de Pensioenregeling politieke gezagdragers (IS/560/2020-2021 d.d. 1 april 2021) (Zittingsjaar 2020-2021-145).

Draft National Ordinance amending the National Ordinance on ...



