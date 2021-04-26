Central Committee meeting of Parliament about National ordinance budget amendment 2020 including the amendment of the Pension regulation political authorities | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBUR:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on Wednesday.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda point is:

Ontwerp van Landsverordening tot wijziging van de Landsverordening begroting 2020 en de Pensioenregeling politieke gezagdragers (Landsverordening begrotingswijziging 2020 inclusief de wijziging van de Pensioenregeling politieke gezagdragers (IS/560/2020-2021 d.d. 1 april 2021) (Zittingsjaar 2020-2021-145).

