Central Committee meeting of Parliament concerning a discussion with the Prime Minister on the Country Package and the Implementation agenda for Sint Maarten | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on August 18, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion with the Prime Minister on the Country Package and the Implementation agenda for Sint Maarten

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried ...



