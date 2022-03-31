Central Committee meeting of Parliament concerning approval provisions President of Parliament to participate in the 14th Ordinary Plenary Session of Eurolat in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on April 1, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 9.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Approval provisions President of Parliament to participate in the 14th Ordinary Plenary Session of Eurolat in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the



