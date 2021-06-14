Central Committee meeting of Parliament concerning the draft national ordinance to increase the maximum age of the members of the High Councils of State. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting is a continuation of the meeting which adjourned on June 11, 2021. The meeting will be reconvened at 15.00hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs will be present.

The agenda point is:

2. Ontwerplandsverordening tot wijziging van de Landsverordening Algemene Rekenkamer, de Landsverordening Constitutioneel Hof, de Landsverordening Ombudsman en de Landsverordening Raad van Advies in verband met het verhogen van de leeftijdsgrens van de leden (ZJ 2020-2021-147)

...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37841-central-committee-meeting-of-parliament-concerning-the-draft-national-ordinance-to-increase-the-maximum-age-of-the-members-of-the-high-councils-of-state.html