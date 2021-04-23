Central Committee meeting of Parliament concerning the financial status of NV G.E.B.E. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on Monday, April 26, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting is a continuation of the meeting which was adjourned on March 31, 2021. Will be reconvened at 14.00hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure will be present.

The agenda point is:

The (financial) status of NV G.E.B.E. (IS/1135/2019-2020 dated August 18, 2020, and IS/ 169/2020-2021 dated November 16, 2020)

This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams, MP ...



