Central Committee meeting of Parliament concerning the financial status of NV G.E.B.E. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for 11.00 hrs. at the House of Parliament. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

The (financial) status of NV G.E.B.E. (IS/1135/2019-2020 dated August 18, 2020, and IS/ 169/2020-2021 dated November 16, 2020)

This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams, MP M.D. Gumbs, MP C.A. Buncamper and MP G.S. Heyliger-Marten.

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19),



