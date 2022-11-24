Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding 2021 Annual Report – Integrity Chamber. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on November 24, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 15.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the Integrity Chamber will be present.

The agenda point is:

Annual Report 2021 – Integrity Chamber (IS/966/2021-2022 dated May 31, 2022)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

