Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding adaption of reports on proposed Kingdom Law Aruba Financial Supervision Kingdom Laws and Kingdom Law Caribbean Body for Reform and Development. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on May 19, 2022.



The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.



The agenda points are:

11. Vaststelling verslag Voorstel van rijkswet houdende regels voor het financieel toezicht op Aruba (Rijkswet Aruba Financieel toezicht) (IS/548/2021-2022 d.d. 11 februari 2022)

(Adoption of the report Proposed Kingdom Law containing rules for the financial supervision in Aruba (Kingdom Law Aruba Financial Supervision) (IS/548/2021-2022 dated February 11, 2022))



2. Vaststelling verslag Voorstel van rijkswet ...



...



