Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding approval of composition delegation IPKO and Tripartite in the Hague and approval of composition delegation Committees of Parlatino in Argentina. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on August 16, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

1. Approval of composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to participate in IPKO and Tripartite in the Hague, the Netherlands, from September 27 – 30, 2022

2. Approval of composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to participate in Committees of Parlatino to be held on September 15 and 16, and September ...



