Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding approval work travel to Parlatino meetings in Santiago Chile & Curaçao Flag Day. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting today, June 15, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

1. Approval composition delegation and provisions Members of Parliament to participate in Committee of Parlatino to be held in Santiago, Chile on June 23-24, 2022 (IS/956/2021-2022 dated May 30, 2022)

2. Approval composition delegation and provisions to attend celebration Curaçao flag day on July 2, 2022 (IS/1026/2021- 2022 dated June 14, 2022)

