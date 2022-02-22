Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding discussion on draft policy concerning the issuance of long lease land presented by the Minister of VROMI. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on February 22, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 14.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Discussion on the entire topic related to the draft policy related to the issuance of long lease land presented by the Minister of VROMI on February 2, 2022

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

