Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding discussions on Human Rights, Human Rights Conventions and Membership to the World Trade Organization. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on November 2, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

1. Discussion on Human Rights and Human Rights Conventions (IS/978/2020-2021 dated September 3, 2021)

2. Discussion on Membership to the World Trade Organization (IS/978/2020-2021 dated September 3, 2021)

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

