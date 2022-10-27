Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding National Ordinance Budget amendment 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on October 28, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Approval provisions President of Parliament to participate in the Plenary Session of Eurolat in Brussels, Belgium from November 30 – December 2, 2022 (IS/049/2022-2023 dated September 30, 2022)

