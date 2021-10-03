Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding new policies and plans for job creation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on October 4, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Mr. Omar E.C Ottley will be present in Parliament to discuss the Ministry’s detailed plans and policies relating to job creations and views on the current labor market on Sint Maarten.

The agenda points are:

1. Approval provisions President of Parliament to participate in Board of Directors of Parlatino



