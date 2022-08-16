Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding several draft National Ordinances. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on August 17, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Ontwerplandsverordening tot wijziging van de Landsverordening belasting op bedrijfsomzetten in verband met de invoering van een vrijstelling psychologen (Zittingsjaar 2021-2022-158) (IS/883/2021-2022 d.d. 11 mei 2022)

Draft national ordinance amending the National Ordinance taxing business turnover in connection with the introduction of an exemption psychologists (Parliamentary Year ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41076-central-committee-meeting-of-parliament-regarding-several-draft-national-ordinances-2.html