Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding several draft National Ordinances. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on February 17, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs and the Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Approved draft national decree extending the National Recovery Bureau with 2 years (IS/509/2021-2022 dated January 28, 2022)

2. Ontwerplandsverordening tot wijziging van de Landsverordening identiteitskaarten in verband met de toevoeging van identiteitskaarten voor geprivilegieerden, gelieerd aan intergouvernementele organisaties (IS/442/2021-2022 d.d. 12



