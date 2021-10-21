Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the draft National Decree on international assistance with the levying of taxes. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on October 22, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance, Mr. Ardwell Irion will be present.

The agenda point is:

Draft National Decree, containing general measures, in connection with the implementation of Article 61a of the General National Ordinance on Country Taxes (National Decree on international assistance with the levying of taxes (IS/081/2021-2022 dated October 1, 2021)

