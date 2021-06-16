Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the draft national ordinance establishing the budget of country Sint Maarten for 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on June 17, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Council of Ministers will be present.

The agenda point is:

Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de Begroting van het land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2021 (Landsverordening begroting 2021) (IS/729/2020-2021 d.d. 8 juni 2021) (ZJ 2020-2021-148)

