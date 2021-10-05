Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the financial status of St. Maarten Port Authority. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on October 6, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunication, will be present.

The agenda point is:

The (financial) status of St. Maarten Port Authority

(IS/1135/2019-2020 dated August 18, 2020, and IS/ 169/2020-2021 dated November 16, 2020)

This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams, MP M.D. Gumbs, MP C.A. Buncamper and MP G.S. Heyliger-Marten.

