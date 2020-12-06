Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the financial status of the Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on Monday, December 7, 2020. The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for 14.00 hrs. The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunication will be present.

The agenda point is:

The (financial) status of the Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten (IS/1135/2019-2020 dated August 18, 2020, and IS/169/2020-2021 dated November 16, 2020)

This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams, MP M.D. Gumbs, MP C.A. Buncamper and MP G.S. Heyliger-Marten

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament



