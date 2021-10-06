Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the financial status of Winair. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on October 7, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs and representatives of Winair, will be present.

The agenda point is:

The (financial) status of Windward Islands Airways (IS/1135/2019-2020 dated August 18, 2020, and IS/ 169/2020-2021 dated November 16, 2020)

This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams, MP M.D. Gumbs, MP C.A. Buncamper and MP G.S. Heyliger-Marten

The parliamentary ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38737-building-the-nation-investing-in-our-future-selected-theme-for-constitution-day-2021.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38736-central-committee-meeting-of-parliament-regarding-the-financial-status-of-winair.html