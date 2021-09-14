Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the installation and composition of Committees of Parliament & Latin American Parliament (Parlatino), and a discussion on the Sustainable Development Goals. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on September 15, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Advice regarding the installation and composition of the Permanent and Ad hoc Committees of Parliament

2. Advice regarding the installation and composition of the Committees of the Latin American Parliament (Parlatino)

3. Discussion with the Minister of General Affairs on the Sustainable Development Goals

