Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the introduction and amendment of several articles in the Rules of Order for the Parliament of Sint Maarten and crucial issues with the future of Carnival. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on June 22, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation will be present (SCDF).

The agenda points are:
1. Introduction and amendment of several articles in the Rules of Order for the Parliament of Sint Maarten
2. Pressing issues with the future of Carnival with long-reaching consequences (IS/866/2021-2022 dated May 9, 2022)

Members of the public are invited to the House ...


...


To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40696-central-committee-meeting-of-parliament-regarding-the-introduction-and-amendment-of-several-articles-in-the-rules-of-order-for-the-parliament-of-sint-maarten-and-crucial-issues-with-the-future-of-carnival.html

View comments

Hide comments