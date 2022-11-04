Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the recent decision by the Council of Ministers on the St. Martin Unity Flag. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on November 7, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs and the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport will be present.

The agenda point is:

Presentation by and discussion with the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport on the recent decision by the Council of Ministers on the St. Martin Unity Flag (IS/146/2022-2023 dated November 2, 2022)

Members of the public ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41716-central-committee-meeting-of-parliament-regarding-the-recent-decision-by-the-council-of-ministers-on-the-st-martin-unity-flag.html