Central Committee meeting of Parliament scheduled with the shareholder representative of P.J.I.A. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on Monday, February 15, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for 14.00 hrs.

The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunication will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

1. Structural composition of the company’s hierarchy and the reasons for the various supervisory boards

2. The protection of assets of the country by removing the assets presently at PJIAE and place them correctly at PJIAH

3. Update on the reconstruction project at the airport terminal and the operational projections for 2021 (IS/230/2020-2021 dated December 7,



