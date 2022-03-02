Central Committee meeting of Parliament with representatives of the WICSU / PSU Union about the current situation of their members of the Air Traffic Services at PJIAE NV. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on March 3, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

1. Advice regarding changes to the composition of Permanent and Ad hoc Committees of the Parliament of Sint Maarten

2. Approval composition delegation and provision for International Workshop of Academics on the Role of Parliaments in the Challenges of the 21st Century, April 7-8, 2022 in Villa La Angostura, Argentina (IS/585/2021-2022 dated February 22, 2022 ...



