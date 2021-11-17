Central Committee of Parliament regarding Ombudsman Annual Report 2020. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on November 18, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 14.00 hrs., was rescheduled due to technical issues and will now take place on Thursday at 11.00hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Ombudsman will be present.

The agenda point is:

Annual Report 2020 – Ombudsman (IS/918/2020-2021 dated August 11, 2021)

