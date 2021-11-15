Central Committee of Parliament regarding Ombudsman Annual Report 2020. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on November 16, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Ombudsman will be present.

The agenda point is:

Annual Report 2020 – Ombudsman (IS/918/2020-2021 dated August 11, 2021)

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via



