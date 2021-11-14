Central Committee of Parliament regarding SER Annual Report 2020. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on November 15, 2021.



The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the Social Economic Council (SER) will be present.



The agenda point is:

Annual Report 2020 – Social Economic Council (IS/974/2020-2021 dated September 2, 2021)



Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

