Central Committee of Parliament to meet on Monday regarding proposed Kingdom Laws. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on May 16, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

1. Voorstel van rijkswet houdende regels voor het financieel toezicht op Aruba (Rijkswet Aruba Financieel toezicht) (IS/548/2021-2022 d.d. 11 februari 2022)

(Proposed Kingdom Law containing rules for financial supervision in Aruba (Kingdom Law Aruba Financial Supervision) (IS/548/2021-2022 dated February 11, 2022))

2. Voorstel van rijkswet houdende regels omtrent de instelling van het Caribisch orgaan ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40371-public-meeting-of-parliament-regarding-several-topics.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40370-central-committee-of-parliament-to-meet-on-monday-regarding-proposed-kingdom-laws.html