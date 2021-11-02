Central Committee of Parliament to meet with representatives of WICLU. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on November 3, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the Windward Islands Chamber of Labour Unions (WICLU) will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion with the Windward Islands Chamber of Labor Unions on legislation to better protect economic, social and financial wellbeing of workers and their households in our friendly island

(IS/921/2020-2021 dated August 13, 2021)

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38957-central-committee-of-parliament-to-meet-with-representatives-of-wiclu.html