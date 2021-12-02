Central Committee of Parliament to meet with Stichting Overheids Gebouwen (SOG) regarding all matters pertaining to the government foundation (ZBO). | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on December 3, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs and representatives of Stichting Overheids Gebouwen (SOG) will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion on all matters pertaining to the government foundation (ZBO) Stichting Overheids Gebouwen (SOG) (IS/938/2020-2021 dated August 18, 2021)

Members of Parliament, C.T. Emmanuel, C.A. Buncamper and A.E. Arrindell requested this meeting.

