Central Committee of Parliament to meet with the Council of Ministers regarding the Country Packages. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on November 22, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, and the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports will be present.

Factions in Parliament have expressed the need for additional information concerning the Country Reform Package for Sint Maarten and the execution of the (current) Implementation Agenda, per Ministry.



