Central Committee reconvenes on reform of the tax system on Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Central Committee of Parliament, will meet in a session on September 16, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting, which was adjourned on August 30, 2021, will be reconvened on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 15.00 hrs in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda point is:

Reform of the tax system on Sint Maarten

(IS/652/2019-2020 dated March 5, 2020)

This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams, MP C.A. Buncamper, and MP M.D. Gumbs

