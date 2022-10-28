Cft: “Chairman Raymond Gradus resigns as per February 1st, 2023” | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:--- Prof. dr. Raymond Gradus will resign as of February 1st, 2023 as Chairman of the Board of financial supervision Curaçao and Sint Maarten, the Board of financial supervision Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, and the Board of Aruba financial supervision. This means that his second term will end slightly earlier than the date on which it would expire, July 1st, 2023.

Gradus is also a professor of governance and economics of the public and non-profit sector at Vrije University Amsterdam (VU). Combining these two functions is a heavy responsibility, as he points out. Gradus intends to make a number



...



