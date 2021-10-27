Cft: “Implementation is now of the essence”. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:--- The Curaçao government is facing substantial challenges and it can use the current economic upturn to implement structural improvements. The Board of financial supervision Curaçao and Sint Maarten (Cft) have indicated this in recent talks with the government of Curaçao. Curaçao has to limit its expenditures and increase its income, also by means of improvements in its tax collection. To avoid a further rise of debts it is required to have a balanced normal service in 2023. The reforms that are necessary in order to guarantee affordable health care and social security have to be implemented diligently. In the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38904-cft-implementation-is-now-of-the-essence.html