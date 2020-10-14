CFT made wrong conclusions on article 16 —IRION. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion said on Wednesday that the CFT made wrongful statements in their letter of October 12th regarding St. Maarten’s intention to float a bond for NAF 75M. Irion said that while the articles in the CFT regulation are vague, he said article 16 pertains to capital expenditures which St. Maarten is adhering to. The bond he requested to float is to cover government operations, social charges, food vouchers, and other issues the government is faced with due to the pandemic.

He said that the government is seeking finances to continue to support certain programs and ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35917-cft-made-wrong-conclusions-on-article-16-irion.html