Cft: “Quick steps needed to get the budget in order” | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:— The new government of Curaçao faces great challenges with the (multiannual) budget. This has been pointed out by the Board of financial supervision Curaçao and Sint Maarten (Cft) in recent discussions with amongst others the Minister of Finance. Curaçao will have to draw up and implement a plan in which the multiannual budget deficits will be reduced. In addition, it is urgent that changes and savings in health care and social security be carried out in order to ensure the sustainability and affordability of the social system for future generations.

