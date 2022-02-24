Cft: “Use economic recovery to get budget in order” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The tax revenues of Sint Maarten are lagging behind the economic growth. For 2022, despite real economic growth of 12 percent, a considerable budget deficit is expected by the country. The Cft urges the country to limit expenditures and increase tax revenues by taking compliance-enhancing measures. For example, the introduction of a casino tax and ending the exemption from sales tax on goods upon import would be good steps in this regard.

The economy is recovering significantly. The economy of Sint Maarten expanded by 4 percent in 2021 and the IMF expects a growth of 12 percent for ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39758-cft-use-economic-recovery-to-get-budget-in-order.html